Danville Fire mourns loss of 26-year member

During his tenure that began in November of 1993, Thomas was a part of a handful of committees and a member of the Danville Regional Hazmat Team.
Photo: Bobby Carlsen courtesy Danville Fire Department
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department family lost Engineer Greg Thomas Saturday, a 26-year veteran of the Department.

Greg was able to realize one of his “proudest moments,” when his son, Jonathan Thomas, became a member of the force on January 1, 2020.

“Thank you for your service and your dedication to the men and women of the Danville Fire Department and to the citizens of the City of Danville, Virginia. You will be missed but will live on in the hearts and friendship here at the Department” added Danville Fire.

Follow Danville Fire on Facebook for announcements regarding funeral arragements.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

