Employee of outside group who works with Buchanan Elementary students tests positive for COVID-19

Parents received letters regarding this finding through the school notification system. Faculty and staff were also told of the positive test.
Botetourt County Public Schools logo
Botetourt County Public Schools logo(Botetourt County Public Schools FB Page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOTEOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools was alerted Friday to a positive coronavirus case within an outside organization that services students that use their facilities.

According to BCPS, after gathering more information about the situation they contacted the Health Department and determined that the potential exposure was confined to a limited area of Buchanan Elementary School.

BCPS worked with the Virginia Department of Health in order to identify close contacts, after which VDH will notify all close contacts of their for a 14 day period of self-quarantine. Anybody not contacted by the Health Department should resume regular operations.

Buchanan Elementary School will remain open with the areas that may have been impacted by the exposure already being cleaned and disinfected.

Botetourt County Public Schools says they will continue to utilize daily screening requirements of students and staff, daily temperature checks of students, use cloth face coverings, abide by social distancing guidelines and deploy enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

