Harrisonburg woman delivers cheeseburgers and smiles to those who are homeless in the community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every Saturday since March, Debra Bontz orders 50 cheeseburgers from McDonald’s and packs up her truck to hand them out. Bontz is the Director of the Ministry of the Homeless for Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg.

“People said ‘I heard, I heard from other people that you were doing this’ and everybody says that ‘you’re doing God’s work’ and I always say, ’what would Jesus do?” Bontz said.

Bontz said that recently vouchers from the governor, which allowed homeless to stay at motels, have run out, so many are staying outside.

“We’re just thankful to get a warm burger. You know, it’s hard to find a warm burger when you’re homeless,” said one person at the distribution. “She’s a blessing to us all. Without her, there’d be a lot of souls walking around the street with an empty tummy.”

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, showers, laundry machines, and packed lunches are available at Asbury United Methodist Church.

“And the joy that it gives me to do something like that, to help someone else, it’s almost more pleasure for me than them,”Bontz said.

And Debra Bontz’s burger count continues to rise. “From the burgers that we picked up, that made 1,100 that we’ve handed out since we’ve started,” Bontz said.

