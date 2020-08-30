Advertisement

One injured in overnight apartment fire in Roanoke

STILL: Apartment fire (MGN)
STILL: Apartment fire (MGN)(MGN)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is recovering Sunday morning after an overnight fire in Roanoke County.

The flames broke out just after 12:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Sunchase Ln. in the Sunscape Apartments.

Fire officials say one person was injured while trying to use a fire extinguisher. That person was treated on scene.

The fire appears to have started on an outdoor balcony, fire officials say.

Most of the damage was contained to the outside of the building.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that this fire was accidental but the cause remains undetermined.

The damage estimates are $50,000.

Units from Stations 3 (Cave Spring), 7 (Clearbrook) and 11 (Back Creek) responded.

