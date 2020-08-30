Police search for inmate who escaped Franklin County Jail off-site program

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating inmate Curtis Eugene Sparks, 35, after he escaped on foot following a trustee inmate program on the Sheriff’s Office complex.

Sparks is white, 6-feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and tattoos on both arms and his neck.

The Rocky Mount Police Department joined the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Saturday during search efforts that included the use of drones and scent detection dogs.

Sparks is a non-violent offender. He is known to frequent both Henry and Botetourt County and was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue pants.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call local law enforcement or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.