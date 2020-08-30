Advertisement

Roanoke City Public Schools hold drive-thru Back-To-School Extravaganza

School leaders hand out free school supplies to families.
School leaders hand out free school supplies to families.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Cars packed the William Fleming High School parking lot Sunday. Folks came for Roanoke City Public Schools’ annual Back-to-School Extravaganza. But this year, it was a drive-thru.

School leaders gave out free school supplies to families enrolled in their system.

“We know that the pandemic has taken a toll on so many of our families, many of our parents have lost their jobs, and people are in need of support, and we’re here to support them so they can get off to a good start, Verletta White, Superintendent for Roanoke City Public Schools:, said.

White says the impressive turnout shows a lot about the need in their district.

