Advertisement

UVA Football holds first virtual fan day

During an hour-long question and answer session, fans were able to submit questions for players on offense and defense, as well as Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Courtesy WVIR
Courtesy WVIR(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team held a virtual “Meet the Team Day,” on August 29.

During an hour-long question and answer session, fans were able to submit questions for players on offense and defense, as well as Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall. UVA Radio host Dave Koehn hosted the event and asked questions to the team that were sent in by fans via Facebook and Twitter. Many of the players say fall camp was definitely different this year due to the pandemic but are excited to play football in the coming weeks.

As currently scheduled, the Cavaliers are set to kick-off the 2020 season facing arch-rivals Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium on September 19. The video of the broadcast is linked below.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Danville Fire mourns loss of 26-year member

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
During his tenure that began in November of 1993, Thomas was a part of a handful of committees and a member of the Danville Regional Hazmat Team.

News

UVA students say they understand the risks of returning to Grounds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Webb
In UVA’s statement on Friday, the University explained its rationale for bringing students back. It says that concerns about supply chain readiness have been addressed, and that the virus prevalence in Virginia is in a range the university feels comfortable with.

News

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Rustburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to Virginia State Police, a woman died after being hit by a vehicle in the 20800 block of Timberlake Road in Rustburg.

Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; positive test percentage rises

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are 2,569 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 2,568 reported Saturday.

Latest News

News

One injured in overnight apartment fire in Roanoke

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause and damage estimates.

Sports

Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks out Johnson

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto secured the other two playoff spots.

Crime

Police search for inmate who escaped Franklin County Jail off-site program

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating inmate Curtis Eugene Sparks, 35, after he escaped on foot following a trustee inmate program on the Sheriff’s Office complex.

Coronavirus

Employee of outside group who works with Buchanan Elementary students tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Parents received letters regarding this finding through the school notification system. Faculty and staff were also told of the positive test.

News

Harrisonburg woman delivers cheeseburgers and smiles to those who are homeless in the community

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
"From the burgers that we picked up, that made 1,100 that we’ve handed out since we’ve started."

News

Lynchburg Couple Helps With Hurricane Laura Relief

Updated: 20 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports