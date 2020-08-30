UVA Football holds first virtual fan day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team held a virtual “Meet the Team Day,” on August 29.

During an hour-long question and answer session, fans were able to submit questions for players on offense and defense, as well as Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall. UVA Radio host Dave Koehn hosted the event and asked questions to the team that were sent in by fans via Facebook and Twitter. Many of the players say fall camp was definitely different this year due to the pandemic but are excited to play football in the coming weeks.

As currently scheduled, the Cavaliers are set to kick-off the 2020 season facing arch-rivals Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium on September 19. The video of the broadcast is linked below.

We're LIVE for our Virtual Meet the Team Day!



Tune in and ask your questions with #GoHoos#THEStandard ⚔️https://t.co/cUfCSNHObx — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) August 29, 2020

