Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Virginia State Police, a woman died after being hit by a vehicle in the 20800 block of Timberlake Road in Rustburg late Saturday night.

The driver remained at the scene, and the victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she later died.

The crash is still being looked into. Police are working to notify the victim’s next of kin at this time.

