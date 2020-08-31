17-year-old arrested in connection to Sunday night shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police took a juvenile into custody Sunday night in connection with a shooting.

Officers from the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 5600 block of Rhonda Road around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male and took him into custody. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Duncan at 434-455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.