$4M in funding will go toward helping Virginians facing eviction

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A total of $4 million in funding will expand legal aid services for those in Virginia facing eviction.

The funding is supported in part by a $2 million donation from IKEA U.S. Community Foundation. Governor Ralph Northam announced he would match the donation with $2 million from Virginia’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is supported by tax revenue from electronic skill machines.

“Our Commonwealth faced an eviction crisis before COVID-19 arrived in early March, and the ongoing global pandemic is making this problem even worse,” said Governor Northam. “We are deeply grateful to IKEA for this generous donation that, coupled with money from the COVID-19 Relief Fund and other federal resources, will help more Virginians stay in their homes as we fight this virus. In an unprecedented crisis and financial uncertainty, we must be able to get relief to vulnerable populations quickly and efficiently—this additional funding will make that possible.”

The funding will go to the Legal Services Corporation of Virginia, which will support 20 Legal Aid attorneys in providing services to tenants facing eviction for the next two years.

Legal Aid attorneys play a vital role in diverting evictions. According to the governor’s office, Virginia families facing eviction have successful outcomes 72 percent of the time when represented by Legal Aid lawyers, as opposed to 34 percent without representation.

IKEA has retail stores in Norfolk and Woodbridge, Virginia and employs around 550 Virginians. The company is providing partner states with a donation equal to the amount given to their employees in the form of unemployment benefits amidst the ongoing pandemic. Governor Northam requested the donation go toward supporting housing security in the Commonwealth.

“We are appreciative of the ongoing support from the Commonwealth of Virginia, including the unemployment funds paid to our co-workers who were furloughed in the early weeks of the pandemic,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. president. “People are the heart of our business, and these unemployment benefits helped IKEA U.S. co-workers during a difficult time. We now have a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, and we’ve decided to pay it forward to support the ongoing relief efforts in our local communities.”

Although $1.5 million annually for Legal Aid was unallotted from Virginia’s biennial budget, the governor’s office said this $4 million will allow for additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program was also established with an initial $50 million in federal CARES Act funds, and the governor proposed an additional $88 million for the Housing Trust Fund to prevent evictions and expand affordable housing.

Since launching at the end of June, the governor’s office said the RMRP has served more than 3,100 households, over 60 percent of which include children.

