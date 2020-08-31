Car crash causes delays along I-81N in Roanoke County
According to VDOT, Drivers can expect delays of about two miles following a crash along I-81N in Roanoke County Monday.
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to VDOT, Drivers can expect delays of about two miles following a crash along I-81N in Roanoke County Monday.
The crash is located at .6 mile south of Junction Virginia 419 Exit 141-Salem.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.