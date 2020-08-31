Advertisement

Car crash causes delays along I-81N in Roanoke County

According to VDOT, Drivers can expect delays of about two miles following a crash along I-81N in Roanoke County Monday.
(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to VDOT, Drivers can expect delays of about two miles following a crash along I-81N in Roanoke County Monday.

The crash is located at .6 mile south of Junction Virginia 419 Exit 141-Salem.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lynchburg Public Library scheduling browsing, computer appointments

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Downtown Branch Library within City Hall at 900 Church Street will remain closed.

News

Woman dies after being hit by car Saturday in Campbell County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Virginia State Police say Kristi S. Cheatham, 48 of Lynchburg, has died after she had stepped into the roadway and was hit along Timberlake Road by a 2007 Honda Accord in Campbell County.

News

Rockbridge Co. Exxon victim of Friday armed robbery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A man is wanted following the Friday night armed robbery of the Rockbridge County Exxon at 7247 South Lee Highway.

Crime

Lynchburg Police arrest suspect in stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Steve Wade, 47, or Lynchburg, is charged with one count of malicious wounding.

Latest News

Economy

$4M in funding will go toward helping Virginians facing eviction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The funding will go to the Legal Services Corporation of Virginia, which will support 20 Legal Aid attorneys in providing services to tenants facing eviction for the next two years.

News

Fire at Mac and Bob's Restaurant

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Suspect in Roanoke shooting wounded and arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
One man has been arrested after a shooting Sunday night in which he was wounded.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Mac and Bob’s restaurant closure extended because of fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The fire broke out Monday morning; five employees were in the building at the time, but no injuries have been reported.

News

Gleaning for The World asking for donations to help Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Gleaning for The World will be collecting supplies outside of Sam’s Club in Lynchburg August 31 through September 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.