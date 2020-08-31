Chris’s Coffee and Custards prepares to open in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A decent number of cars pass by 1824 9th Street, Suite B, every day. It’s not a new building, but it does house a new business.

”We’ll sell pints and quarts and then cookies with custard in them, and we’ll have all that for people to purchase,” said Beth Woodrum.

Beth Woodrum came up with the concept, but her son Chris is the star of the show.

“Go in your office, Mom!” yells Chris, before the camera starts rolling.

And he’s not shy about his position as co-owner of Chris’s Coffee and Custard.

”When Chris was first born, you know God put him in our family, and there is a special reason for that,” said Beth.

It took until Chris got to high school, though, for the idea of a small business employing people with all kinds of special abilities to be born.

“I want a coffee shop to work with my friends,” said Chris.

Everything about the shop has Chris in mind, starting with the logo.

“I had him write his name on about 6 pieces of paper. So I picked the one I liked the most and that’s actually his signature,” said Beth.

While the inside looks complete now, the shop is still waiting on some key pieces of equipment.

“We started putting on the final touches and then COVID hit. So I ended up doing a lot of the final things myself after that,” said Beth.

Hiring and training still has to take place, which means opening day will be sometime in October.

But once Chris’s opens, the boss just wants you to come in for two things: some free hugs and some coffee.

For now, though, Chris is only giving air hugs.

