Mac and Bob’s restaurant in Salem to stay closed because of fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews have extinguished a fire at Mac and Bob’s restaurant on Main Street in Salem.

Fire broke out Monday morning; no one was in the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Owner Bob Rotanz tells WDBJ7 investigators believe the fire was electrical, possibly connected to neon lighting.

There is significant roof damage as a result.

The restaurant was already closed for cleaning because of five employees having tested positive for COVID-19. It was supposed to reopen September 1; Rotanz says it will now likely be closed a week or two more.

