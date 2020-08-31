Advertisement

Mac and Bob’s restaurant in Salem to stay closed because of fire

Fire at Mac and Bob's restaurant in Salem
Fire at Mac and Bob's restaurant in Salem(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews have extinguished a fire at Mac and Bob’s restaurant on Main Street in Salem.

Fire broke out Monday morning; no one was in the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Owner Bob Rotanz tells WDBJ7 investigators believe the fire was electrical, possibly connected to neon lighting.

There is significant roof damage as a result.

The restaurant was already closed for cleaning because of five employees having tested positive for COVID-19. It was supposed to reopen September 1; Rotanz says it will now likely be closed a week or two more.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gleaning for The World asking for donations to help Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Gleaning for The World will be collecting supplies outside of Sam’s Club in Lynchburg August 31 through September 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Coronavirus

Person associated with Floyd Co. school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
FCPS said the person has not been on school premises in the last week, and it is believed that no one was directly exposed to the individual.

News

Chris’s Coffee and Custards prepares to open in Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Chis's Coffee and Custards has taken more than three years to become a reality, but it will open soon.

Local

Franklin Co. bloodhound handler instructs annual seminar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Deputy John Lavinder and K9 Jethro attended the Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue seminar.

Latest News

Safety

Two killed in weekend crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The victims were from Honduras.

Coronavirus

Virginia COVID hospitalizations continue to drop; positive test percentage stays level

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,082 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,090 reported Sunday.

News

Roanoke City Students Return to School Virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

Sunscape Apartment Fire-Roanoke County Fire and Rescue

Updated: 2 hours ago

Grown Here at Home

Grown Here at Home: The legacy of Lazy Acres Angus in Rocky Mount

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Neesey Payne
It’s a special thing when a farm has a legacy spanning generations. One of those is Lazy Acres Angus in Rocky Mount.

News

Grown Here at Home: The Legacy of Lazy Acres Angus in Rocky Mount

Updated: 3 hours ago