Franklin Co. bloodhound handler instructs annual seminar

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office attended a week-long training seminar where one of the members is an instructor.

Deputy John Lavinder and K9 Jethro attended the Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue seminar, where various agencies with bloodhound handlers gather each year.

Deputy Lavinder is an instructor at the event, who is often requested to instruct seminars in other states. Deputy Lavinder is even hosted annually by an organization in Brazil as an International K9 Scent Training Instructor.

Deputy Lavinder has been a bloodhound K9 handler for 28 years - all with the FCSO. During this time, he has had seven bloodhounds in service for the department.

