Gleaning for The World asking for donations to help Hurricane Laura victims

Gleaning for the World (WDBJ7)
Gleaning for the World (WDBJ7)(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Gleaning for The World is asking for the community’s help in donating supplies for those affected by Hurricane Laura.

Countless homes were destroyed when the Category 4 storm made landfall in Louisiana, approximately 35 miles from the Texas border.

Gleaning for The World began collecting supplies days in advance and has already sent one tractor trailer full of supplies to help victims of the storm. A second tractor trailer is scheduled to leave Monday.

“As pictures and videos of the devastating impact continue to be released, it’s very difficult to imagine how long the recovery will take,” Gleaning’s president, Jeane Smiley-Mason said. “Gleaning is committed to helping those affected by this devastating storm. We’ve already started our response to the affected areas and we are asking our supporters to join us in continuing to help those in the hardest hit communities. The need is now.

The organization will be collecting supplies outside of Sam’s Club in Lynchburg August 31 through September 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Changes have been made to make the donating process completely contactless, in order to adhere to self-distancing regulations.

Gleaning for The World needs the following supplies:

  • Snack foods
  • Nonperishable goods
  • Baby supplies
  • Hygiene items
  • Bottled water/juice/sports drinks
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Paper products

You can also support the relief efforts by making a monetary donation online. Funds will be used to purchase items that were not donated and to cover shipping costs.

