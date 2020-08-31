Gleaning for the World collects supplies for Hurricane Laura victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Gleaning for the World is collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Laura.

They’ll collect supplies outside the Sam’s Club in Lynchburg until Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

They’re looking specifically for snack foods, nonperishable goods, baby supplies, hygiene items, bottled water, cleaning supplies and paper products.

They say they’ve already sent one tractor trailer of supplies to victims of the disaster and plan to send a second next Monday.

