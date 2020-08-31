Grown Here at Home: The legacy of Lazy Acres Angus in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) -

There’s quite the story of how Lazy Acres Angus came to be.

“The name for Lazy Acres Angus came from my grandfather. He always joked about how he had three lazy boys, and so, Lazy Acres Angus, here we are,” explained Steve Furrow of Lazy Acres Angus in Rocky Mount.

The farm has been in the family for over 100 years, but they didn’t start with raising black Angus, that came a little later.

“My husband bought a bull and five cows and that’s how we got started with black Angus. We finally had baby calves and they multiplied and divided, and we’ve been here since 1960.” said Juanita Thurman, one of the founders of Lazy Acres Angus.

“We work hard here as a family, elbow to elbow,” Steve said.

Not only raising cattle, but now they have their own branded beef program.

“We’ve been selling wholes, quarters, and halves of beef here for a long time. A number of years. The last couple of years we started selling under our own label, Lazy Acres Angus. We’ve grown into that business and it’s something we see continuing to go and we get lots of great feedback. As we talk with our customers they like it, they want more of it, so we’re gonna keep trying to make it happen,” Steve explained.

There’s a lot of faith, heart, and hard work in what they do.

“It’s been our life, and it’s been security,” Juanita said.

“We’ve been here for a long time and we hope to stay here for a while,” Steve said.

Continuing a legacy for generations to come.

If you’re interested in the beef Lazy Acres Angus offers, You can find them at the farmers market in Rocky Mount. You can also check out their website and give them a call for what you need.

