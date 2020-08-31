Person associated with Floyd Co. school tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Floyd County Public Schools informed community members Monday of a positive COVID-19 test from a person associated with Floyd County High School.
FCPS said the person has not been on school premises in the last week, and it is believed no one was directly exposed to the person.
The high school will remain open. The New River Health District is investigating and working with FCPS to identify anyone who may have been exposed.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.