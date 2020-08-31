Advertisement

Jon Rahm makes the biggest putt to win a thriller at BMW

He made a 65-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to win the BMW Championship.
Jon Rahm reacts after making his putt on the first playoff hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Jon Rahm reacts after making his putt on the first playoff hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Jon Rahm saved the biggest putt for last. He made a 65-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to win the BMW Championship.

This came just moments after Dustin Johnson made a 45-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in regulation to force the playoff.

The final day at Olympia Fields was filled with big drama. Rahm closed with a 64 for the lowest round of the week and won for the second time this year.

Johnson remained No. 1 in the world and No. 1 in the FedEx Cup going into the Tour Championship next week.

