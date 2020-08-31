Lexington’s Mayflower offered free drive thru breakfast

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but in Lexington there was a free breakfast.

The folks at The Mayflower care facility on Lexington’s Main Street were out early in the morning offering free breakfasts to whoever drove by, including first responders.

It was a rainy morning, but they say about thirty people took advantage of the drive-through offer, collecting biscuits to brighten their wet morning.

