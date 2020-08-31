Lynchburg Police arrest suspect in stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested the suspect in a stabbing from last week.

Steve Wade, 47, of Lynchburg, is charged with one count of malicious wounding.

August 27, officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the 1900 block of Easley Avenue. They found the victim, who was taken to a hospital. No information has been released about that person’s condition.

Wade has been the suspect since early in the investigation, and he was arrested Sunday the 30th.

