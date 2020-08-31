Lynchburg Public Library re-opens by appointment

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday, for the first time since March, the Lynchburg Public Library began to slowly re-open to the public.

Patrons of the library can now schedule an appointment to pay a visit.

They can make a reservation to either browse the library or use the computers.

Folks will be required to follow health guidelines while inside.

Appointments will be limited to a total of 20 people in the building per hour.

“Things are subject to change of course but we’re being positive, we’re happy about it, we’ve seen families and kids inside already on a rainy day, so we’re really happy to have people back,” said Beverly Blair, Lynchburg Public Library director.

You can call the library to schedule an appointment.

