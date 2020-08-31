Lynchburg Public Library scheduling browsing, computer appointments

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the latest chapter of adjusting operations to try and keep people as safe as possible, the Lynchburg Public Library is now making their resources available by appointment.

According to a release from the city, the Main Library location at 2315 Memorial Avenue is allowing visitors to schedule both browsing and computer time.

“Hourly appointments will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the following times: 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. – for seniors/at-risk only; 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.; and 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Saturday browsing and computer appointments will begin on Saturday, September 12 at the following times: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.; 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Appointments will be limited to a total of 20 people per hour.”

The following guidelines must be abided by:

-Masks for visitors three and older

-Max capacity of 20 people per hour

-16 browsing spots available per hour

-Four computer spots (two adults, two children) available per hour

-Computers are to be used for major tasks such as housing and job searching

-Groups limited to five people or fewer

-One appointment per person, per day

Call the Library at 434-455-6310 or 434-455-6320 in advance to make an appointment.

Curbside operations are still available at the Main Library from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Beginning September 12, Saturday services can be accessed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Downtown Branch Library within City Hall at 900 Church Street will remain closed.

Additional help and information can be accessed by calling 434-455-6301 or clicking here.

