Man seeks to shed light on racial history in aviation

He says his father Chauncey Spencer, a Lynchburg native, was instrumental in the fight for equality in the skies above.
The trailer that Chauncey Spencer II is using as an exhibit sits in Lynchburg Monday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Just within a small trailer sits an exhibit.

A look inside shows pictures of Black Americans who played a role Chauncey Spencer II says is overlooked in American history.

“This is a 16-year dream and this is a documentary and is titled ‘A Journey to Tuskegee,’ and we’re taking a journey from California to Tuskegee, Alabama,” said Spencer, African Americans in Aviation Travelling Museum founder.

Spencer paid a stop to Lynchburg Monday as part of a 25-city tour to share Black Americans’ fight for aviation equality.

He says key players in the movement started around World War I.

But he says his father Chauncey Spencer - a Lynchburg native - was instrumental in that cause.

“Him and Dale White were the two pilots that flew from Chicago to Washington on May 9 of 1939 and bumped into a junior senator by the name of Harry S. Truman who later on became president and was given credit for integration of the military,” said Spencer.

Executive Order 9981 was signed on July 26, 1948 by President Truman, effectively integrating the United States military.

The order came after the establishment of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black pilots who fought in World War II.

Spencer says this exhibit is a way to show how Black people have had to overcome inequality, even in the skies above.

“And the shoulders that the Tuskegee Airmen stand on - they have no voice, and for those that have no voice, I become their voice and I complete that history story from it’s beginning,” said Spencer.

He has a goal to get this information brought to classrooms across the nation for the generations to come.

“Me being exposed to all this good history, it only causes me to drive myself to be the best and one of the best things I can do is take this information and apply it, such as getting my pilot license,” said Torii Hilbert, African Americans in Aviation Travelling Museum intern.

