Advertisement

New text messaging scam includes recipient’s name and potentially dangerous link

A scam text message is making the rounds, and it contains a link that could be dangerous.
A scam text message is making the rounds, and it contains a link that could be dangerous.(WXIX)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new text messaging scam has emerged where hackers use the recipient’s real name and direct the recipient to a potentially dangerous link.

The text says, “We found a parcel from March owed to you. Kindly assume ownership and confirm for delivery here.”

“The bad news is we see these giant data breaches all over the place. That information is sold from one hacker to another,” said FOX19 Tech Expert Dave Hatter. “They buy this stuff off the dark web, and they build these giant dossiers on people.”

If the recipient clicks on the link, hackers can then do more than collect the recipient’s information.

“The bad guys collect this, they sell it, and then they use it in social engineering attacks through phishing, through smishing and these text-based messages,” said Hatter. “In some cases, they’ll even make phone calls, and they have a lot of information about you so they can make the call seem more legitimate.”

Hatter advises to delete the messages or ignore them and do not click the link.

Anyone expecting a package and is nervous someone forgot to deliver it should contact the shipping company.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden to blame Trump for violence in Pittsburgh speech

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

News

Mac and Bob’s restaurant in Salem to stay closed because of fire

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
FIre broke out Monday morning; there is no word yet regarding injuries, the cause of the fire or extent of damage.

National

New Chinese rule means TikTok sale would need government approval

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Chinese government ministers said regulations were recently changed to "protect national security."

Latest News

Sports

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
John Thompson Jr., who turned Georgetown men’s basketball into a powerhouse NCAA program, has died at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

News

Gleaning for The World asking for donations to help Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Gleaning for The World will be collecting supplies outside of Sam’s Club in Lynchburg August 31 through September 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Coronavirus

Person associated with Floyd Co. school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
FCPS said the person has not been on school premises in the last week, and it is believed that no one was directly exposed to the individual.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, Rwandan police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

News

Chris’s Coffee and Custards prepares to open in Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Chis's Coffee and Custards has taken more than three years to become a reality, but it will open soon.

Local

Franklin Co. bloodhound handler instructs annual seminar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Deputy John Lavinder and K9 Jethro attended the Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue seminar.