Roanoke City Schools have first day of virtual learning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Roanoke City Public Schools had their first day on Monday of virtual learning.

Parents reached out to WDBJ7 expressing several issues they noticed while logging on to the virtual learning program, called Canvas. Roanoke City Schools Public Relations and Marketing Director, Justin McLeod, says issues early on are only to be expected but, overall, it was a successful first day. He said that it went especially smoothly for families who signed on to the system before Monday.

A lot of the issues had to be, you needed an activation code to get into Canvas, and that’s why we strongly encouraged parents to reach out last week to get the codes, and that’s a security feature, we want people who should be online, only have access to the online learning,” McLeod said.

McLeod says if families are experiencing issues, they can message the school’s Facebook page for help.

