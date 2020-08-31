Officials find three sticks of dynamite, other IED explosives in safe at Villages at Garst Creek

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to Roanoke Co. Police, maintenance staff found a safe at around 2 p.m. and moved it to a facility where they identified something suspicious about the item.

Roanoke County Police arrived at the scene and called Virginia State Police bomb technicians to assist. The safe was x-rayed and was shown to include three sticks of dynamite and other IED explosives.

The origins of the safe are currently unknown.

Crews are currently working to neutralize the devices.

EARLIER: State Police and ATF are en route to the Villages at Garst Creek apartments in Roanoke County to assist after a suspicious device was found.

According to Roanoke County Police, nearby units were evacuated in an abundance of caution.

