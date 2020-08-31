Roanoke County Child Care Task Force creates child care pop up centers

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

Community members are partnering to address the need for child care. The Child Care Task Force is creating pop-up child care centers throughout Roanoke County.

“The need is because we don’t want kids staying home alone, and these pop-ups will allow them to also get that academic support which is so so needed,” Nancy Hans, Executive Director of the Roanoke County Prevention Council, said.

With Roanoke County students taking virtual classes three days a week, many working parents are struggling to watch and educate their children. The child care popup centers, like one at CommUNITY Church in Salem, will be running soon to alleviate some of that stress.

“These popups are going to be able to provide that support,” Hans said.

Hans is working with CommUNITY Church Senior Pastor Tom McCracken to get these centers going. The two of them are Co-Chairs of the newly formed Child Care Task Force.

“We have been working really hard with two of our partners, YMCA and Boys and Girls Club, and what we’re really trying to do is put out the ask for more staff,” Hans said.

Because while the faith community has opened their doors for the centers, they can’t start until they have the staff.

“The YMCA is having difficulty in recruiting people to work so we’re offering a $1500 sign-on bonus, we’re also offering hourly wages up to $13 an hour,” McCracken said.

Hans and McCracken also want parents to understand how they can apply for these 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. centers.

“They can access through Smart2Stmart, it’s through United Way, and it’s a process, and whatever they need to navigate that process, we’re here to help them,” Hans said.

