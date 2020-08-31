Rockbridge Co. Exxon victim of Friday armed robbery

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is wanted following the Friday night armed robbery of the Rockbridge County Exxon at 7247 South Lee Highway.

Rockbridge County Deputies, along with Virginia State Police, surveyed the scene and carried out a search of the area. Investigators are following up on leads gained from those efforts.

The suspect is white, stands at around 5-foot 8-inches tall, and was wearing blue jeans, a navy blue long sleeve shirt, black shoes, a dark ball cap and black sunglasses. He was also wearing blue surgical gloves and a blue and red bandana to cover his face.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with helpful tips to please contact 540-463-7328 and ask to speak to an investigator. Tips can also be sent through an anonymous email here.

