Showers and storms could lead to flooding today

A warm front will lift into our are today trigger showers and storms. As we head through the morning the front will lift from North Carolina into Virginia. This front may have enough spin in the atmosphere that a very isolated tornado could develop in a stronger storm, The good news is the front is moving into the area in the morning so there’s not as much instability from the heating of the day, but you want to remain weather aware. As we head into the afternoon we could rain showers will continue and some of that rain could fall heavily at times leading to localized flash flooding. We could still see some stronger storms even into Monday afternoon. This front will linger into Tuesday keeping a chance of showers and storms going We have a cold front moving in by midweek keeping unsettled weather in the forecast. It finally looks like a high pressure ridge moves in this weekend leading to quieter conditions.

MONDAY

An area of low pressure look to move up from the Gulf Coast and bring more rain to the region early Monday into Monday night. Waves of heavy rain will be possible through the day and localized flooding is possible, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge. Flood Alerts go into effect this morning and continues until 2 AM Tuesday.

Flood watches go into effect at 8AM this morning and continue until 2AM Tuesday. (WDBJ)

Also, given the proximity to the front and a bit more instability, we’ll have to watch for a very isolated tornado. Rain totals should range 1-3″ with isolated higher totals in areas that experience a number of heavy storms. High likely in the 60s and 70s.

Heavy rain and severe storms are possible today. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY

We will likely see lots of clouds and some lingering showers on Tuesday morning. Some models are indicating we could see some afternoon storms other show improving conditions. Highs likely in the 70s.

Warmer weather moves in by midweek. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY

A mix of sun and clouds with mainly diurnally driven showers and storms. Our high temperatures soar with some sunshine as highs climb into the mid and upper 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny with just a few stray showers or storms. High 89.

WEEKEND

We should see a good amount of sunshine with just an isolated storm Friday. High pressure builds in for the rest of the weekend giving us nice and quiet conditions. Highs through the weekend hold around 80.

TROPICS

The tropics continue to remain active with multiple waves being monitored. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching 4 locations in the Atlantic, including one expected to develop off the East Coast. However, it is not expected to bring any impacts to the US.