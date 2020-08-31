Advertisement

Southside school districts continue to build the region’s workforce pipeline amidst virtual learning challenges

Over the last few years, school districts in the southside have invested in their career and technical courses to develop a workforce pipeline across the region to attracted jobs to the area. Virtual learning has put job certifications in jeopardy.
Brand new robotic manufacturing machines go untouched at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center as students learn virtually.
Brand new robotic manufacturing machines go untouched at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center as students learn virtually.(Staff)
By Kendall Davis
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - With the goal of attracting companies to the region and prepare their students for future jobs school districts in Martinsville, Danville, Henry County, Halifax County, and Pittsylvania County are making collaborative effort to build a pipeline of workers.

“From the time they get with us hands on is key, to make sure they are prepared for the workforce or the next level of achievement.” said Henry County Career Academy principal, Michael Minter.

Minter says virtual learning has forced students to focus on the classroom portion of their courses.

“They are learning the safety measures that are involved, they are making sure when they do come back to use they are prepared to go into a lab setting.” said Minter.

It’s much of the same, for wielding and fabrication instructor, Travis Wood and students at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center.

“Trade terms, quizzes, test, definitions, research, stuff that I would spend time in the classroom on, now I can front load it.” said Wood.

With over 1,000 students currently in the southside’s workforce pipeline, their work is catching the eye of potential companies.

“We’ve had companies that before COVID come in weekly to visit with us and see the programs we have.” said Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center principal, Jessica Dalton.

As Pittsylvania County Schools are set to re-evaluate their plans on September 8th, job certifications are on the line.

If it’s safe Dalton hopes students are back sooner rather than later.

