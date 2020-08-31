Advertisement

Suspect in Roanoke shooting wounded and arrested

Patrick Evans Mugshot
Patrick Evans Mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested after a shooting Sunday night in which he was wounded.

Roanoke Police were called to several reports of shots being fired about 8:45 p.m. August 30 in the 3900 block of Michigan Avenue NW.

Officers found a vehicle damaged from gunfire. Shortly thereafter, they were told a man had been driven to a hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They determined he had been involved in the Michigan Avenue incident,

Police say their investigation indicates two people were involved in an argument that led to the shooting. The man hit by gunfire was determined to be the person who started the shooting. Patrick Evans, 19, of Roanoke has been charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting within city limits, and possession of a firearm while a protective order is in place.

Other charges may be pending, according to police.

