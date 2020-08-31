Cleared: Tractor-trailer accident spills upwards of 50 gal. of diesel along I-81N in Wythe Co.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This scene has been cleared, according to VDOT.

EARLIER: Heavy rains led to a jack-knifing tractor-trailer spilling more than 50 gallons of diesel along I-81N in Wythe County after it swerved trying to avoid a separate two-vehicle accident.

According to Wytheville Fire & Rescue, no injuries were reported.

The accident is located .2 mile north of Junction US 11 Exit 73-Wytheville. Delays of two miles are currently in-place.

Crews that responded included VDOT, Wythe County Emergency Management and Virginia State Police.

