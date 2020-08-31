Tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Botetourt Co. causes delays

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Delays are now at four miles, according to VDOT

EARLIER: Drivers can expect delays of six miles along I-81N, according to VDOT, after a tractor-trailer crash at one mile south of Junction Route 614-Exit 168.

Both the North left lane and left shoulder are closed.

According to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, the vehicle went over the median and came to a halt on the guardrail before entering Northbound traffic.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.