Tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Botetourt Co. causes delays
The tractor-trailer crash was reported at one mile south of Junction Route 614-Exit 168.
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Delays are now at four miles, according to VDOT
EARLIER: Drivers can expect delays of six miles along I-81N, according to VDOT, after a tractor-trailer crash at one mile south of Junction Route 614-Exit 168.
Both the North left lane and left shoulder are closed.
According to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, the vehicle went over the median and came to a halt on the guardrail before entering Northbound traffic.
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.