Tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Botetourt Co. causes delays

The tractor-trailer crash was reported at one mile south of Junction Route 614-Exit 168.
Courtesy: Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Courtesy: Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Delays are now at four miles, according to VDOT

EARLIER: Drivers can expect delays of six miles along I-81N, according to VDOT, after a tractor-trailer crash at one mile south of Junction Route 614-Exit 168.

Both the North left lane and left shoulder are closed.

According to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, the vehicle went over the median and came to a halt on the guardrail before entering Northbound traffic.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

