Two killed following weekend crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died following a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near milepost 105 and involved one vehicle.

Preliminary investigations showed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and rolled, ejecting three passengers who were not wearing seatbelts.

19-year-old Jiuver Espinoza-Regalado, from Honduras, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of those passengers, 22-year-old Christhian Sapil-Canales, also from Honduras, later died from his injuries.

The third passenger is stable but remains in critical condition.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries. Multiple charges are pending against him.

The investigation is ongoing.

