Virginia COVID hospitalizations continue to drop; positive test percentage stays level

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 120,594 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday morning, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 119,747 reported Sunday, an 847-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 938 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

5,260 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,580 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 2,569 reported Sunday.

1,568,194 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.4 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the percentage reported Sunday.

Governor Northam has announced a 2 p.m. Tuesday news conference with a commonwealth update.

1,082 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,090 reported Sunday. 15,085 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

