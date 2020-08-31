VMI makes standarized testing optional for admissions

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute is adapting its admissions plan for next year.

The cadets for the class of 2025 will not have to take admissions tests like the SAT or ACT when they apply to the college.

This decision is because of the difficulty some might have in being able to take the test, but they are considering removing the testing requirement permanently.

“Obviously we’re hoping that the pandemic situation doesn’t pose this problem next year,” said Col. Bill Wyatt, VMI’s Director of Marketing and Communications. “But like I said there’s a number of schools who have moved away from those standardized tests and we’re looking at that as well, but no decision has been made.”

The school has a committee reviewing the decision now.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.