Woman dies after being hit by car Saturday in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say Kristi S. Cheatham, 48 of Lynchburg, has died after she had stepped into the roadway and was hit along Timberlake Road by a 2007 Honda Accord in Campbell County.

Crews responded shortly after 10:00 p.m. Saturday to the area of Timberlake Road just east of Sunny Bank Dr. (Route 1504) where the car had been traveling in the right lane. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment where she later died from her injuries.

The driver sustained no injuries and was not charged.

The case is still being looking into at this time.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.