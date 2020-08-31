Advertisement

Wood Brothers Racing Headed Back to NASCAR's Playoffs

Travis Wells/WDBJ7
Travis Wells/WDBJ7(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wood Brothers made the NASCAR playoffs with Ryan Blaney back in 2017, and now they’ve done it again with Matt DiBenedetto. DiBenedetto finished 12th at Daytona on Saturday night to wrap up a postseason berth. DiBenedetto and the Wood Brothers will be the 16 seed in the 10 week playoffs which start this weekend at Darlington.

“By the second race of the season,” team owner Len Wood said, “we finished 19th at Daytona so that wasn’t in, so we finished second at Vegas and we’ve been somewhere around 9th to 13th all year long, so we’ve never been out of the playoffs. Say, you’re gonna go get in that final four, that’s a tall order but once you get into the 16, even if you get bounced out in the first round or second round, and you had good luck versus, not so good, you could get all the way to fifth. We’ll be trying hard every week to do all we can to hopefully go as far as we can, but the championship, that’s a tall order.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

