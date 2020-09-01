Advertisement

7@four: Roanoke’s Prepareathon

As a part of September’s “National Preparedness Month,” this program serves to highlight different tips and plans to build for potential natural disasters.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 7@four crew was joined Tuesday by Danielle DeHart, Environmental Specialist with the City of Roanoke’s Stormwater Division, to talk more about “Prepareathon” right here in the Star City.

As a part of September’s “National Preparedness Month,” this program serves to highlight different tips and plans to build for potential natural disasters. WDBJ7 has partnered with the City of Roanoke for this year’s efforts.

Live webinars can be viewed every Tuesday at noon beginning September 8 on the City of Roanoke’s Stormwater Division’s Facebook page.

