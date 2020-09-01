Advertisement

Are you prepared for an emergency? Helpful tips and a guide on making your own prep kit

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is National Preparedness Day and to kick off the safety campaign, WDBJ7 is working with the City of Roanoke to keep you informed.

WDBJ7+ sits down with Battalion Chief Trevor Shannon of Roanoke’s Emergency Management division to help you prepare in case of an emergency. This includes a step-by-step guide in making your own emergency preparedness kit.

Extra information is available on the city’s website.

