Bedford County offers help for utility payments

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County has allocated a portion of its CARES Act funds toward utility assistance.

County residents can begin to apply for those funds immediately.

In order to be eligible, applicants must show they’ve lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Households that are eligible could get up to $1,000 in help.

The county has partnered with local non-profits to facilitate the process.

“We felt like it was just a good way to provide some support to families who are struggling because of employment issues related to COVID-19,” said the Bedford County Department of Social Services director.

Those non-profits that are helping include Lake Christian Ministries, The Agape Center and Bedford Christian Ministries.

More information can be found here.

