City and businesses take a ‘pause’ with COVID-19 spike in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

COVID-19 cases now sit at nearly 400 in the New River City. This time last week that number was 166.

Because of this spike, the city and many businesses have decided to take a pause in day-to-day operations.

Over the weekend, several restaurants, including Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, announced on Facebook that they are voluntarily suspending indoor dining until COVID-19 cases stop escalating.

“Usually we say come in we’re open, but now we’re saying we’re open, but don’t come in,” said owner Joe Pugliese. “It’s rapidly increasing in our area, we just wanted to take the extra step and beat it.”

Pugliese said they pulled the plug on indoor dining Saturday night because of the rapid case growth outside of the restaurant. At this time, he said none of his employees have tested positive for the virus.

“Hopefully in the future everything’s going to be okay, but hopefully everybody understands why we did it,” Pugliese said.

With case increases by the 30′s or even 50′s some days, some community members have been on edge.

“It seems very uncomfortable for a community of our size,” said Mayor David Horton. “We’re certainly not enjoying that our numbers are going up at that rate, but at the same time some of it was expected.”

On Monday, the city decided to close playgrounds, the recreation center and library, except for grab and go materials for at least the next two weeks.

“Better safe than sorry right now. Human lives are so much more important than anything else that we’re doing,” Horton said. “We’re working every single day to monitor this and to make sure that our response is appropriate for our community.”

The hope is actions taken now will pave forward a better later. Pugliese said he will likely keep the inside of his restaurant closed for a few weeks or even months.

“We just have to sacrifice now,” he said. “We sacrifice now for a better future and hopefully this will pass real quick.”

The school district, playground, recreation center and library are set to open back up on Sept. 14, but that is subject to change.

“What’s important is we try to stay ahead as much as we can and we’ve done okay,” Horton said. “Even though cases have risen far more than anyone wants them to the severity hasn’t been as bad as we worried about and we’re still trying to work to mitigate that as much as possible.”

Horton said if hospitalizations go up, there is a death or more repercussions the city may have to halt even more operations.

“I don’t really have a firm answer on what next step might look like because we’re taking this as we go,” Horton said.

