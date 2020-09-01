Advertisement

Danville PD awarded $90.5K grant for response to domestic violence calls

“These funds will help provide tailored training to officers and support the implementation of the Domestic Violence Repeat Incident Strategy into the Department’s current Stratified Policing Model,” Danville PD explained in their announcement regarding the grant.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department has been chosen as a recipient of a $91,550 grant from the Community Policing Development Microgrants Program to strengthen their response to domestic situations.

Through a collaboration with Drs. Rachel and Roberto Santos from Radford University, and Haven of the Dan River Region, the initiative looks to engineer a police-led proactive response to repeat domestic calls for service. Using crime-data analysis and a problem-solving approach, the group will work to better identify potential domestic incident victims and appropriately respond to problematic cases.

According to the Danville Police Department, domestic calls account for the single-largest category of calls for service for police and are routinely one of the most dangerous situations for officers. During the period from 2017-2019, the department reported 234 incidents of Aggravated Domestic Assault and four domestic-related murders.

"These funds will help provide tailored training to officers and support the implementation of the Domestic Violence Repeat Incident Strategy into the Department's current Stratified Policing Model," Danville PD explained in their announcement regarding the grant.

The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services is directing these funds to agencies to develop innovative community policing plans. The Danville Police Department was chosen as a recipient after submitting their application to be considered in March 2020.

