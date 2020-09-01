Advertisement

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two iconic locations in Memphis are tasked with cleaning graffiti from their walls.

Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd. and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park.

Both were found vandalized Tuesday morning.

Police haven’t said if they believe the two incidents are connected.

A spokesperson for Graceland said they had no comment on the graffiti.

A spokesperson for Levitt Shell said this is the sixth time this year they’ve been vandalized. Elvis Presley gave his first paid concert at the bandshell in 1954.

Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.
Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti.(Source: WMC)

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VDH Talks Flu Vs. COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
VDH Talks Flue Vs. COVID-19

News

Historic 1985 flood highlights need to prepare

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Leaders in Roanoke are urging families to prepare for the unexpected during this year’s Prepareathon.

Coronavirus

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

National Politics

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

News

USDA Extends School Meal Program

Updated: 37 minutes ago
USDA Extends School Meal Program

Latest News

News

Radford University Reports 195 New COVID-19 Cases During Past Week

Updated: 48 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

Local

Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce issues Wine and Spirits Passport

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Normally right about now, crowds would gather at Lexington’s Lime Kiln Theater to enjoy locally produced beer and wine, as well as food and music.To replace that, the Lexington and Rockbridge Area Chamber of Commerce has arranged a Local Brews and Spirits Passport.

News

Environmental Specialist Talks Preparing For Natural Disasters, Prepareathon

Updated: 1 hour ago
Environmental Specialist Talks Preparing For Natural Disasters, Prepareathon

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell in Memphis vandalized with 'Defund the Police' graffiti

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.