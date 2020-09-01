Advertisement

Herring seeks public input on postal service problems

Attorney General Mark Herring seeks public input on operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Problems at the U.S. Postal Service have the attention of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, and he’s asking businesses and individuals to share their concerns.

Earlier this month, Herring filed a federal lawsuit challenging operational changes at the postal service.

He said those changes threaten mail delivery, and could undermine the November election if absentee ballots are delayed.

“It’s not just the upcoming election,” Herring told WDBJ7 in an interview Tuesday morning, “but it’s also all of the other things that we rely on the postal service for mail and package delivery. Medications, utility rent, mortgage payments, receiving social security and other payments.”

Herring is asking Virginians to share their recent experiences with the postal service through a dedicated email address or by phone.

Following is the text of a news release from the Attorney General’s Office:

~ Herring has set up a dedicated email address USPS@oag.state.va.us where Virginians and Virginia businesses can send their experiences related to impacts from recent, hasty changes the Trump Administration has made to the USPS ~

RICHMOND (September 1, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is asking Virginians and businesses to share their experiences related to impacts from recent, hasty changes the Trump Administration has made to the U.S. Postal Service. Attorney General Herring has set up a dedicated email address with his office, USPS@oag.state.va.us, where Virginians or Virginia businesses that have been impacted by these changes to service can send their stories. Additionally, Attorney General Herring is also encouraging Virginians who work for USPS who may have knowledge of what is happening at various USPS facilities to reach out to his office.

“We have already begun to hear about impacts that the Trump Administration’s hasty, illegal changes to the U.S. Postal Service have had,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginians all across our Commonwealth rely on the Postal Service for important things like life-saving medications, paying their bills or other payments, and other necessary goods that may not be arriving on time because of these changes. If you, a family member, or friend have been directly impacted by these changes to the U.S. Postal Service please reach out to my office and share your story with us.”

Examples of information Attorney General Herring is looking for:

·    Delays in receiving medication

·    Delayed receipt of Social Security checks or other forms of payment

·    Late receipt bills

·    Late receipt of official government notices

·    Delayed receipt of packages

Contact the Office of the Attorney General:

·    By email: USPS@oag.state.va.us

·    By phone: (804) 786-2071

Earlier this month, Attorney General Herring filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s drastic operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that threaten critical mail delivery services and could undermine the national election in November. Attorney General Herring’s lawsuit seeks to stop and reverse cuts and changes at the postal service.

Additionally, Attorney General Herring sent a letter demanding “additional information on any recent operational or infrastructure changes that could affect mail service in Virginia, and details on plans to reverse any such adverse change” following reports of alleged ongoing reductions and changes at Dulles Processing and Distribution Center and Merrifield Processing and Distribution Center, both in Northern Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

