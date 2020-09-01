Advertisement

In search of Irish whiskey and Franklin County moonshine

Author Mary Helen Hensley visits Twin Creeks Distillery in Franklin County Monday morning.
Author Mary Helen Hensley visits Twin Creeks Distillery in Franklin County Monday morning.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) -On a rainy morning near Ferrum, it might feel a little bit like Ireland.

And inside the Twin Creeks Distillery manufacturing facility, a discussion of Blue Ridge traditions and their connection with the Emerald Isle.

“It was handed to them from their grandpas, and their daddies and on down the line,” said Twin Creeks Owner Chris Prillaman,” from the techniques that come over when they crossed the ocean.”

Prillaman was sharing his knowledge of distilling with Mary Helen Hensley. A chiropractor and author with Martinsville roots, she’s lived in Ireland for over 20 years.

Now researching a history of whiskey, she’s found an important part of the story here at home.

“The history here is just fascinating,” Hensley told WDBJ7, “and what I’m trying to highlight is the fact that things we have put shame on, things that we have swept under the carpet that are hidden that are in our history and personal stories, that’s what makes us who we are.”

At the Twins Creeks tasting room in Rocky Mount, Prillaman showed his visitors a small copper submarine-type still.

“We put new sides in it, and set it up down here to show people the way of the woods,” he said.

“Life’s gotten so complex these days, people want to slow down and step back and look at where it came from, where it’s rooted,” said Anna Prillaman, Chris Prillaman’s daughter. “And it really means something to people.”

With the help of her new friends in Franklin County, Hensley said she’s found the ending of her story.

And with her return to Ireland this week, she’s ready to start writing.

“What better way to tell the story than how it was incorporated in the everyday lives of the people from the place where I grew up,” Hensley said.

