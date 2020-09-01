Liberty University gives look inside COVID testing facility
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University gave WDBJ7 a look inside their COVID testing facility Tuesday.
They’re using their student triage center to do all their coronavirus testing.
They say anyone can walk in and get a test, but those with symptoms or who have been exposed should get a test.
They say results are taking about two days on average to return.
They also have a system that utilizes student ID badges to get in touch with those who may have contacted someone with a positive case.
“If they actually have been within even the same location within a two-hour time period of someone that’s been tagged with their student ID as a positive case, then they’re getting notifications through the email system,” said Joanna Thomas, CVFP Liberty University Student Health Services medical director.
They say a dashboard containing coronavirus numbers is in the works, but couldn’t share Tuesday how many positive cases the campus has seen.
They said the percent-positive rate for the campus population is less than one percent.
They anticipate the launch of the dashboard about mid-September.
