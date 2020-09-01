Advertisement

Liberty University gives look inside COVID testing facility

Coronavirus tests are removed from a box Tuesday evening.
Coronavirus tests are removed from a box Tuesday evening.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University gave WDBJ7 a look inside their COVID testing facility Tuesday.

They’re using their student triage center to do all their coronavirus testing.

They say anyone can walk in and get a test, but those with symptoms or who have been exposed should get a test.

They say results are taking about two days on average to return.

They also have a system that utilizes student ID badges to get in touch with those who may have contacted someone with a positive case.

“If they actually have been within even the same location within a two-hour time period of someone that’s been tagged with their student ID as a positive case, then they’re getting notifications through the email system,” said Joanna Thomas, CVFP Liberty University Student Health Services medical director.

They say a dashboard containing coronavirus numbers is in the works, but couldn’t share Tuesday how many positive cases the campus has seen.

They said the percent-positive rate for the campus population is less than one percent.

They anticipate the launch of the dashboard about mid-September.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One day after defeat, House committee approves bill limiting qualified immunity for police officers

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
One day after a House of Delegates committee failed to advance a key criminal justice reform, the measure resurfaced. And this time, a bill that would make it easier to sue law enforcement officers for violating an individual’s rights moved closer to becoming law.

News

Gov. Northam On Encouraging Testing For COVID-19

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Gov. Northam On Encouraging Testing For COVID-19

News

Herring seeks public input on postal service problems

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Problems at the U.S. Postal Service have the attention of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, and he’s asking businesses and individuals to share their concerns.

News

JMU announces it will move classes online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
James Madison University in Harrisonburg announced it is moving classes online.

Latest News

News

VDH Talks Flu Vs. COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
VDH Talks Flue Vs. COVID-19

News

Historic 1985 flood highlights need to prepare

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Leaders in Roanoke are urging families to prepare for the unexpected during this year’s Prepareathon.

News

USDA Extends School Meal Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
USDA Extends School Meal Program

News

Radford University Reports 195 New COVID-19 Cases During Past Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

Local

Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce issues Wine and Spirits Passport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Normally right about now, crowds would gather at Lexington’s Lime Kiln Theater to enjoy locally produced beer and wine, as well as food and music.To replace that, the Lexington and Rockbridge Area Chamber of Commerce has arranged a Local Brews and Spirits Passport.

News

Environmental Specialist Talks Preparing For Natural Disasters, Prepareathon

Updated: 2 hours ago
Environmental Specialist Talks Preparing For Natural Disasters, Prepareathon