Lynchburg Police investigating weekend theft
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for help in the investigation of a larceny that took place over the weekend.
Officers received a report Monday of a trailer and zero-turn lawn mower that were stolen from the 500 block of Westwood Avenue, near the University of Lynchburg, overnight between Sunday and Monday.
The trailer is a 5x8 2019 black, carry-on trailer. The lawn mower is a Toro TimeCutter 42″ Zero Turn Mower.
Anyone who may have captured footage of the theft on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the LPD at 434-455-6065 or share the video on the Neighbors portal.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call officers at 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
