Lynchburg Police investigating weekend theft

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for help in the investigation of a larceny that took place over the weekend.

Officers received a report Monday of a trailer and zero-turn lawn mower that were stolen from the 500 block of Westwood Avenue, near the University of Lynchburg, overnight between Sunday and Monday.

Stock image of trailer. (LPD)

The trailer is a 5x8 2019 black, carry-on trailer. The lawn mower is a Toro TimeCutter 42″ Zero Turn Mower.

Stock image of lawn mower. (LPD)

Anyone who may have captured footage of the theft on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the LPD at 434-455-6065 or share the video on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call officers at 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

