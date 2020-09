LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power is reporting approximately 850 customers without power in Lynchburg early Tuesday.

According to the company’s outage map, the outage is weather-related and power should be restored by 8 a.m.

Around 850 customers were in the dark early Tuesday. (Appalachian Power)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.